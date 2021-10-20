How dangerous is someone who is unvaccinated? A quick explainer.

Since February, millions of Aussies have been rolling up their sleeves to get jabbed.

But as Australia hits 70 per cent double dose vaccination and restrictions start to ease around the country, many in the community still remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

And while some may not be able to get the vaccine because of medical reasons or are too young, others find themselves in the anti-vax or vaccine hesitant camps.

So just how 'dangerous' are people who are unvaccinated?

According to Professor Marylouise McLaws and Dr Josh Roose, unvaccinated people don't just pose medical risks but also ideological ones.

Here's everything you need to know about those who are unvaccinated.

What medical risks do people who are unvaccinated pose?

Unvaccinated people not only pose a health risk to themselves, but they also risk spreading COVID-19 to the community, particularly the elderly and those who are medically vulnerable "who haven't been able to elicit a really good response to the vaccine."

Why?

Well, as Professor Marylouise McLaws, an epidemiologist with expertise in hospital infection and infectious disease control, pointed out, the COVID-19 vaccine "protects against death, severe infection and hospitalisation, but doesn't completely protect against acquiring infection."

"We need to adjust our thinking to think well, we will be protected against hospitalisation at about 96 per cent reduction and death as well... but vaccinated people with Pfizer and AstraZeneca can still acquire silent infection or symptomatic infection that's very mild and still pass it on," she told The Quicky.