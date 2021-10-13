Thousands of cases, but hardly any sick: What 'living with COVID' will likely look like in Australia.

NSW is three days in to being Australia's 'living with COVID' guinea pig, as it races towards an 80 per cent double vaccination rate.

With the state opening up while still recording hundreds of new virus cases daily, all eyes are on what happens next.

How many people will get COVID?

Will the hospitals overflow?

Will the death toll climb?

Did they open too soon?

As a constituent of NSW myself, who has so far only ventured out to the gym after 15 weeks of lockdown in Sydney, I too have asked myself every one of those questions as I tentatively dip my double-jabbed toe back into society.

If we glance over at our overseas neighbours, there's some pretty confusing and concerning headlines about rising numbers despite high vaccination rates and it's hard to know where to look, what to believe, and how it all translates back to us down here in Australia.

Firstly, Australia's vaccination rates are based on the population aged 16 and over. NSW's double vax rate as a percentage of the entire population, is therefore around 62 per cent. The state's rate for 12 and over - the current population eligible for a jab - is 73 per cent, according to Covidlive.

Let's look at the UK, for example. On Monday they reported more than 40,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since January.

67 per cent of their entire population, and 79 per cent of over 12s are fully vaccinated. Over the last seven days they've recorded 795 deaths.

But that's compared to daily deaths in the thousands the last time they were reporting that many infections.