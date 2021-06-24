"Ok, that's going in the movie!" 8 unscripted movie moments that became iconic.

Some of the most iconic scenes in our favourite films were entirely by accident.

Whether the actor thought of the famous line on the spot or improvised their way through the performance, many of the most memorable movie characters are now known for these unscripted, accidental moments.

From the famous crawl scene in Dirty Dancing through to Robin Williams' pie face in Mrs. Doubtfire, here are eight iconic scenes that were never written in the script.

The crawl scene in Dirty Dancing.

