63 outfit changes and "made up slang": 15 things you didn't know about Clueless.

If you were born in the 80s, there's a good chance you would have watched (and re-watched) the cult classic teen movie Clueless.

﻿The 1995 film introduced us to the power of matchmaking, a bunch of ridiculous slang, and made us wish we all had a rotating wardrobe.

In case you need a refresher, Clueless follows the story of wealthy high school student Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and her best friend Dionne (Stacey Dash) who become matchmakers for two of their teachers and give new girl Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover.

Watch the trailer for Clueless.



Video via Paramount Pictures.

Now, 25 years on from the film's release, Silverstone says she still gets recognised for her iconic role. ﻿

"I’m always amazed at the longevity of Clueless. It's incredible that so many people love this film and not only continue to love it but continue to rediscover it," she told Vogue this month.

"I'm sure I don't look the same but little kids will still come up to me asking 'Are you Cher?' So many mums who were my age when it came out are so excited to show it to their sons and daughters now."

To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, we've rounded up 15 things you probably didn't know about Clueless.

1. Silverstone landed the role of Cher because of her performance in an Aerosmith music video.

We couldn't imagine Clueless without Alicia Silverstone and it turns out her performance in Aerosmith's 'Crazy' music video helped her land the role.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, the film's writer and director, Amy Heckerling, e﻿xplained that she had her eye on the actress after seeing her in the video.﻿

"Her performance in the video - I believed everything. I just went crazy for her. So when I handed the script in, by that time the 'Crazy' video was out and I videotaped it. I gave it to the studio and said, 'Think of this girl when you read it,' and they said 'Oh, Liv Tyler?' And I went, 'No!'" she told the publication.

"Meanwhile, my friend, the casting director, was saying 'You've got to see the girl in 'The Crush.' Well, it's the same girl."

2. Cher's mispronunciation of "Haitians" was real.