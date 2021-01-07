An alternate ending and a little-known cameo: 9 things you didn't know about When Harry Met Sally.

When Harry Met Sally is one of those cult classic movies that feels almost like a warm hug.

Over three decades on from the film's release, it's a romantic comedy that we come back to time and time again. And it's not hard to see why.

The 1989 film, which was written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, chronicled the relationship between Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) as they pondered the age-old question: "Can men and women ever just be friends?"

Video via Columbia Pictures.

It was a film that brought us the concept of "high-maintenance", as well as that iconic fake orgasm scene. And no matter how many times we watch it, it just never gets old.

As we reminisce all things When Harry Met Sally, here are nine things you didn't know about the iconic movie.

The When Harry Met Sally ending was originally very, very different.

Although we can’t imagine anything better than Harry’s speech declaring his love for longtime friend Sally on New Year’s Eve, Rob Reiner’s original plot didn’t involve the pair getting together in the end.

"In the original ending, they drifted apart and then ran into each other one day on the street years later and chatted about where their lives went, they walked away, and the camera pulled up. It would not have been as satisfying, I think," director Rob Reiner told the Daily Beast.

The original ending didn't involve Harry and Sally getting together as director Reiner had just gotten divorced from filmmaker Penny Marshall.

"I was single for 10 years and making a mess of my personal life, in and out of relationships and not being able to make anything work," Reiner told PeopleTV's Lola Ogunnaike.

But after Reiner met Michele Singer, a photographer and his future wife, he changed the ending.

"So that's how we decided to end the movie," Reiner said. "They do get back together."

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in a promotional photo for When Harry Met Sally. Image: Getty.