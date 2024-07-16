A car crash and a career-ruining nose job: Jennifer Grey's life after Dirty Dancing.

In 1987, Jennifer Grey had it all.

She was the star of one of the most iconic movies of all time, Dirty Dancing. Playing Baby, she had the moves, and on-screen, she had the man with the moves, Patrick Swayze.

Grey had already starred in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, another ‘80s smash hit.

At 27, her future was promising; but life was about to serve her some serious curveballs.

Now she’s just turned 60, we look at the major ups and downs she’s enjoyed and overcome in just a few decades.

Grey’s early years.

Grey, born March 26, 1960, is the daughter of celebrated acting couple Jo Wilder and Joel Grey. Joel won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for his performance as the Master of Ceremonies in the 1972 film of the musical Cabaret.

Joel was also a trained dancer, which is where Grey got her love of dance. She attended Dalton school for performing arts, where she met her best friend, Tracy Pollen – Michael J. Fox’s future wife.