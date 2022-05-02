There are only 2 types of friends everyone needs in their life, according to a psychotherapist.

When it comes to relationships, more often than you'll find us talking about the rollercoaster ride that is romance and dating - the red flags! The green flags! Ghosting! The whole shebang.

However, in my years of writing about relationships and interviewing psychologists, if there's one thing I've learnt it's this: our relationships with our friends are more important than we might think. And they can largely affect our happiness and our health. Yes, really!

Ask any expert and they'll tell you that the need for a friendship and connection runs deep - it's something that's just built into us.

Psychotherapist Lissy Abrahams said, "Humans are social animals have always needed friendships and connections with others for their survival. Primitive man faced impending death when isolated from family and friends, as they were rather weak compared to other creatures in the wild. Forming friendships allowed us to be stronger than any one individual."

Watch: Speaking of relationships, here's Kyle Sandilands on relationships and kids - "I was the kid that came second". Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"As social animals we originally formed trusting connections with others to help each other obtain food, shelter, and ward off predators. Even though we no longer live in the wild, we are still hard-wired for this form of interconnectedness."

Interesting, no?

"We still connect with others because our drive to survive still exists and tells us to catch up with people, make new friends when we move to a new area or new workplace. We are still wired to seek belonging and connection, we’re just not aware why."

Research even tells us that people with strong friendships are more likely to live longer. It can also benefit your mental health, as different friends can provide different emotional needs.

"With friends in our life we typically live longer, some studies even suggest friends can add years to our lives. They are good for us in so many ways," adds Abrahams.