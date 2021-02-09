The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday February 10.

Eddie McGuire quits as Collingwood president because he's become a "lightning rod for vitriol".

Eddie McGuire has quit as Collingwood president, accusing critics of making his position at the AFL club untenable.

The media personality had been set to leave the Magpies at the end of the 2021 season.

However, his response to the findings of a leaked report that found systemic racism at Collingwood and the backlash that followed, forced him to bring forward the end of his 22-year tenure.

Eddie McGuire choked back tears as he stepped down as President of Collingwood Magpies, effective immediately, following a report into systemic racism at the club. pic.twitter.com/L6sGJ3sFge — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) February 9, 2021

McGuire initially declared the release of last week's Do Better report as a "proud and historic day" for Collingwood.

But in an emotional statement to the media on Tuesday, McGuire said continuing in his role was "not fair" or reasonable for the club or the community.

"People have latched on to my opening line last week, and as a result, I have become a lightning rod for vitriol - but worse, have placed the club in a position where it is hard to move forward of our plans with clear air," the 56-year-old said.

US Senate starts Trump impeachment trial.

The Senate has began former US president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge that he incited a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

Senators will engage in up to four hours of debate on the constitutionality of impeaching a former president.

Each side has two hours to make its case on Tuesday, after which the Senate is expected to vote and reject the Republican efforts to dismiss the trial.

The Democrats only need a simple majority to move forward.