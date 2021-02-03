"A clear case of cowardice." Why everyone is talking about Collingwood Football Club.

On Monday, Collingwood Football Club's toxic culture of systemic racism was exposed in a leaked report that outlined the need for sweeping and structural change.

The AFL team's history with racism was described as "distinct and egregious" in the review, which was commissioned by the club's board last year following long-standing and well-documented allegations from former player Héritier Lumumba.

The report was received by Collingwood a month ago, but it remained sealed from the public until earlier this week when it was leaked to the media.

Here's what you need to know about Collingwood's report, and Eddie McGuire's controversial response.

What did the Collingwood report say?

The 35-page review, titled "Do Better", found that Collingwood's response to racist incidents "has been at best ineffective, or at worst exacerbated the impact".

Further, it outlined "there is a gap between what Collingwood Football Club says it stands for and what it does."

It also claimed the club was more concerned about their public image, rather than the issue at hand and the victims of their racist culture.

The report found the Collingwood Football Club to be guilty of systemic racism. Image: Getty.

"Collingwood's response has often been perceived as one where claims of racism are dealt with in terms of damage control and protecting the brand," the report read.

It went on to say that certain people who raised issues with the club "felt they paid a high price for speaking out".

The review made 18 recommendations for how Collingwood can address and fix their toxic culture.