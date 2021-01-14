A ranking of the most utterly bizarre things Donald Trump has done during his presidency.

1454 days. That's how long Donald Trump has held the most powerful office in the world.

And six. That's how many he's got left.

As the former television personality begins emptying the drawers of the Resolute Desk, tweaking his CV and swiping the White House stationery, it seems like a pertinent moment for the rest of us to ponder his legacy.

The Democrats have the serious stuff covered. You know, impeaching him for inciting a horde of loyal supporters to wage a violent insurrection on the US Capitol following his resounding election loss. etc.

But what of the little things, the oddities and absurdities that became a hallmark of the 45th president's time in office?

American journalist Jules Suzdaltsev has invited us all to reflect on — as he so deftly put it — "the weirdest and dumbest shit our failed dictator did in the last four years". i.e. The peccadillos we once marvelled over, before they were buried beneath whichever more-serious violation/scandal/crisis/crime happened to follow.

Here are some of Suzdaltsev's suggestions, plus a few others, in a very particular order.

12. That time he invited the championship-winning college football team to the White House and served them a feast of... Maccas.

CATERING AN ALL MCDONALDS DINNER BECAUSE HE CAUSE A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AND THERE WAS NOBODY TO COOK FOOD AT THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/LYtd0XrThy — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 12, 2021

11. That time he hogged the umbrella.