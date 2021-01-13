The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday January 14.

Donald Trump has become the first US President to be impeached twice.

Donald Trump has been impeached by the United States House of Representatives, for the second time in his presidency.

Ten House Republicans were among the 'yes' votes, which totalled 232 to the 'no's' 197.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi started the House debate over the article of impeachment against President Trump by saying that Trump is "a clear and present danger" to the country.

"The resolution is adopted."



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces H.R. 24 passes with a 232-197 vote to impeach Pres. Trump for a historic second time. https://t.co/5UfGkpkWIJ pic.twitter.com/GzXQUEn6RW — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2021

"We know that the President of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," Ms Pelosi said.

She has not yet said publicly when the House will send the article over to the Senate, according to ABC News.

But it appears unlikely the extraordinarily swift impeachment would lead to Trump's ousting before the Republican president's four-year term ends.

The Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected Democratic calls to convene the Senate in an emergency session to begin an immediate impeachment trial, according to a spokesman.

The earliest day the trial could start is January 19 - the day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.