The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday January 14.

Donald Trump has become the first US President to be impeached twice.
Donald Trump has been impeached by the United States House of Representatives, for the second time in his presidency.
Ten House Republicans were among the 'yes' votes, which totalled 232 to the 'no's' 197.
Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi started the House debate over the article of impeachment against President Trump by saying that Trump is "a clear and present danger" to the country.
"We know that the President of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," Ms Pelosi said.
She has not yet said publicly when the House will send the article over to the Senate, according to ABC News.
But it appears unlikely the extraordinarily swift impeachment would lead to Trump's ousting before the Republican president's four-year term ends.
The Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected Democratic calls to convene the Senate in an emergency session to begin an immediate impeachment trial, according to a spokesman.
The earliest day the trial could start is January 19 - the day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
No US president has been removed from office through impeachment. Three - Trump in 2019, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 - previously were impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate.
Under the US Constitution, impeachment in the House triggers a trial in the Senate. A two-thirds majority would be needed to convict and remove Trump, meaning at least 17 Republicans in the 100-member chamber would have to join the Democrats.
The impeachment article cites the 14th amendment to the US constitution, which prohibits anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the US government" from holding "any office", as lawmakers attempt to not just eject him from the White House, but prevent him from ever occupying it again.
The House previously voted to impeach Trump in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the election, as Democrats accused him of soliciting foreign interference to smear a domestic political rival. The Senate in February 2020 voted to keep Trump in office.