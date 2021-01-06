"It is disorder, it is chaos": Exactly what's happening in Washington D.C. right now, and why.

Sadly, the event has proven not just disruptive but deadly, as D.C. police confirmed a woman was shot and killed.

While it's understood she was a citizen, no information is available about her identity or that of the shooter.

What were the protestors trying to stop?

It seems they aimed to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election result, which was taking place inside the building.

This event is usually a formality. It sees the electoral votes finally opened by the Vice President in front of a joint sitting of Congress (i.e. the House of Representatives and the Senate).

But nothing about this election has been typical.

The session, which was due to last several hours, is also a formal opportunity for lawmakers to raise challenges to the validity of an electoral vote — and Trump's key supporters seized it.

Despite having no evidence of voting irregularities, the group mounted an effort to dismiss tallies in certain states, drawing criticism from both sides.

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — a Republican and formerly one of Trump's key allies — denounced the attempt, saying, "If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral."

It's the latest step in President Trump's desperate attempt to cling to high office.

Despite having only earned 232 Electoral College votes compared to his opponent's 306, President Trump has consistently maintained the election was "stolen" and that he is the rightful winner. He has made entirely unproven allegations of voter fraud, ranging from "dead people voting" to unsupervised vote counting.

Since the results came in, he has engaged lawyers to mount dozens of legal challenges over the outcome in key states. Not a single one has found any evidence of irregularities.

But his supporters have stuck by him, regardless.

So, did Trump encourage the Capitol siege?

Not directly.

But just hours before the chaos at the Capitol, the president riled up attendees at a rally near the White House, vowing he would not let his supporters be silenced.

"We will never concede. It doesn't happen. You don't concede when there's theft involved," he told the crowd.

He also once again called on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the votes of the Electoral College (the body of electors that determine who becomes president based on the outcome of the popular vote in their state). Yet no matter how much President Trump may want to overturn the will American voters, his deputy simply doesn't have the power to do that.