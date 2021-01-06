"It is disorder, it is chaos": Exactly what's happening in Washington D.C. right now, and why.

What ought to have been the next step in American democracy, instead descended into anarchy.
Dozens of supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building overnight to disrupt the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
A joint session of Congress had been debating a last-ditch effort by pro-Trump lawmakers to challenge the results, when the mob breached security and swarmed throughout the building.
The chambers were locked down, and Members of Congress were issued gas masks and told to shelter, while key leaders — including Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris — were evacuated to safety.
Images show security in the House of Representatives with guns raised toward the door in an effort to protect those within.