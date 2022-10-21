"I was very lost." Trinny and Susannah were 2000s icons. Behind the scenes, there was heartache.

This article deals with an account of suicide and mentions miscarriage. The content could be triggering for some readers.

Makeup, skincare and fashion icon, Trinny Woodall, is in Australia this week to launch two new Trinny London pop-up stores in Sydney and Melbourne.

Trinny, whose real name is Sarah-Jane Duncanson Woodall, is beloved for her sparkly social media presence that includes colourful outfit tutorials, closet confessions, casual chats while she does her make up, and seasonal visits to her high-street favourite, Zara. In fact, the always-stylish 58-year-old is slaying the socials with over 3.3 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Before she became an Insta queen however, Trinny was just as well known as one half of television duo 'Trinny and Susannah' with her close friend, Susannah Constantine.

Trinny and Susannah spent nearly a decade on our screens after starring in the hit TV show What Not To Wear for the BBC. Launched in 2001 as a 30 minute ‘ambush style’ makeover show on BBC Two, their posh and occasionally brutal approach to telling women the rules of noughties fashion, made for memorable TV that millions of us tuned in to each week.

