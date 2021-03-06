'I used a sheet mask every single day for a month. Here's what happened to my face.'

"I read on WeChat that wearing a sheet mask every day is really good for your skin!"

When my mum casually brought this up one night, it turns out she was onto something. Who knew my mum was so on the pulse about current beauty trends? (For those who don't have WeChat, it's the Chinese version of Facebook meets Whatsapp).

It turns out daily masking, or even daily masking twice a day, is a thing!

According to social platforms like Reddit and Instagram, masking every day touts some pretty big benefits for your skin, with many Asian beauty bloggers swearing by the method.

But does masking every day actually benefit your skin?

So, I knew I had to give this WeChat beauty tip a whirl! I stocked up on my sheet masks and decided I would wear a sheet mask every day for a month to see what wonders it could do.

The experiment.

I'm not going to lie, this was a very bold endeavour, considering my new year's resolution to do a mask every Sunday #selfcaresunday fell flat on its face two weeks in because life with a toddler and infant is pure chaos.

If I'm lucky, on a regular basis I get around to slapping a mask on maybe once a fortnight.

Regardless, I forged ahead hoping that a mask a day and a dose of daily self care was exactly what I needed to balance out the mayhem that is now my life.

Image: Supplied So, you're probably wondering what masks I used for my little experiment, huh?