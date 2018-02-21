Travis Scott just spoke for the first time about his baby with Kylie Jenner and... is that it?

For months, we waited with bated breath to hear anything, SOMETHING about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

Then, after countless sleepless nights spent hitting ‘refresh’ on our Instagram feeds in the hopes that the 51st time would surely produce some sort of baby announcement post, it happened.

Kylie Jenner not only confirmed that yes, in fact, she was pregnant, but that her pregnancy was already over, and she had welcomed a baby girl on February 1.

While we were gifted with an explanation as to why the 20-year-old was so mysteriously absent during the whirlwind of pregnancy rumours (she wanted to keep this “for herself”) and a nearly 12-minute long video that showed the most intimate moments of her journey towards motherhood, it took another two days for Kylie to share the first snap of her little girl, along with her name: Stormi Webster.