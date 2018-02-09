There's a theory about Kylie Jenner's baby name meaning, suggesting we were right all along.

When Kylie Jenner, 20, made the surprising-but-not-totally-unexpected announcement that she had given birth to a baby girl on February 1, the internet sleuths started their digging.

Because what’s a celebrity birth announcement without 101 conspiracies about exactly what happened in the delivery room, who the actual baby daddy is and of course, what the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family would be called?

After close inspection of the nearly 12-minute long video accompanying Kylie’s Instagram reveal, the world (yes, us included) believed they had outsmarted the Kardashians and figured it out.

It was bleedingly obvious, to some, that Kylie had chosen to name her daughter Butterfly, or some derivative of that name.

Throughout the video, Kylie was seen wearing a butterfly necklace. AND the baby's nursery was decorated with the winged creatures. HOW COULD IT NOT BE TRUE?!

Add to that the fact Kylie and Travis Scott both got matching butterfly tattoos in June 2017, and the rapper released a song which he LITERALLY NAMED 'Butterfly Effect' and you have yourself a celebrity baby name.

Except, of course, that wasn't the case at all, as fans learned when Kylie revealed her daughter's name just days after confirming she really, truly existed.

Baby Kylie was officially named Stormi Webster (taking the surname of her father, whose real names is Jacques Webster)... and our butterfly dreams were officially shattered.