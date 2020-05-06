3 things we can expect when flights resume, according to the Qantas CEO.

“The Qantas of 2021 and 2022 will not be the Qantas of 2019,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said on Tuesday.

Like many businesses, Australia’s flag carrier has suffered crushing consequences from coronavirus, and will endure a years-long recovery post the pandemic.

In fact, the airline is currently operating at about five per cent of its pre-crisis domestic network and one per cent of its international network.

We do know, though, that politicians, scientists and industry experts are in the early stages of exploring how Australians might be able to start safely moving around again in the coming months, with increasing talk of establishing a ‘travel bubble’ for Australia and New Zealand, whereby citizens could pack their bags for a trip across the Tasman long before the rest of the world opens its borders.

CEO of Qantas Alan Joyce has penned an open letter to travellers via his LinkedIn explaining exactly what customers can expect when we’re all flying again.

Here are the three things we can expect when flights resume, according to the Qantas CEO.

1. Low fares

Whilst Joyce admits there is still a lot of uncertainty, he said “we can be pretty certain… there will be lots of low fares”.

Given the struggling economy, this is – of course – great news for customers.

“Airlines will be keen to stimulate travel demand to get their people and aircraft back to work and restart their cashflow pipelines, repairing the damage done by the devastating and sudden drop in revenue.

“That’s good news for consumers because it means plenty of good deals.”