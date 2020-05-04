The 5 habits that will be the hardest to break after lockdown is finally lifted.

They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit.

Well, it’s been 36 days of compulsory nation-wide self-isolation courtesy of coronavirus, and yes, some habits have now been established and entrenched. Such as, ahem, unnecessary snacking at all times of the day.

Of course, humans are creatures of habit and many of us have become accustomed to and acquainted with our lockdown life. And whilst the onset of shutdown seemed as sudden as it did drastic, we’re now seeing a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel much sooner – at least in Australia – than first predicted. Prime Minister Scott Morrison even said we deserve “an early mark”.

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic brought about unimaginable hardship, and the return to ‘normal’ will be welcomed like a warm hug from loved ones – literally.

But there are some habits we have all gained from our temporary lockdown lives, that will be hard to forgo once shutdown is lifted.

We asked women what habits they will find hardest to break. There’s five in particular we all seemed to agree on.

Our isolation uniform.

Ah, yes. Trackpants, jumpers, ugg boots and activewear. Take your pick.

Whether it’s a Wednesday or a Sunday, the criteria for at-home clothing is two-ticks long: comfortable and cosy.

Heels? Jeans? Button-ups? They’re all covered in cobwebs by now. As one colleague put it, “I feel like we need a grace period where work-from-home clothing is allowed in the outside world.” She was met with enthusiastic head-nods over Zoom, so I guess we’re all in agreement?

We’ll be taking the iso-uniform with us. Including no makeup.

The morning commute. Or lack thereof.

For those lucky enough to retain their jobs amid the pandemic, many have pivoted to the work from home life.

It’s had its challenges, sure. Like for working parents whom are navigating the shambolic task of maintaining a full-time job whilst sitting next to their child home-schooling.

But one silver lining has been the lack of a commute. For those who live far away from their workplaces, having to set alarms back to the pre-pandemic wake up time will be a harsh slap back to reality.

In fact, all of our sleeping patterns have no doubt been refashioned during this time, and they will be reshaped once more when lockdown is lifted.

Exercising from home.

Whether it’s a morning walk, doing Yoga with Adriene, or using your new kettlebells in your living room, the closure of gyms has seen us all find creative ways to move our bodies during this time.