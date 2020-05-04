Health passports and expensive tickets: The likely reality of your next holiday.

So what will our first post-lockdown holidays look like? Where will we be allowed to go? And what will this crisis mean for airline ticket prices?

Let’s take a look.

The “health” passport.

More and more destinations are flagging the potential for an introduction of a “health” passport to ensure tourists are virus free when the world eventually reopens.

The Italian island of Sardinia, where the pandemic has crippled the local tourism industry, is keen to introduce them in time for the approaching northern summer which starts next month.

“Whoever boards a plane or a ferry will have to show (the health passport) along with their boarding pass and their identity document,” island governor Christian Solinas told Arab News.

Capri, Ischia and Panarea and Puglia in Italy, along with Greece, Turkey, and Chile are all also considering the option as well – as is the European Union.

The provisional name “COVID-19 passport” has been decided on by EU diplomats as discussions on the security certificate continue.

Where we’ll be able to go, and how soon.

It’s been more than a month since most Australians were able to take a holiday. The Prime Minister announced a ban on overseas travel on March 18, and a week later extended that to non-essential domestic trips.

But there is an end in sight in the coming months.

Speaking to Mamamia, UNSW’s Dr Tony Webber, a former Qantas Group chief economist, said the natural trajectory for easing travel restrictions would likely be this:

within-state travel by car (which is already permitted in some states);

within-state air travel;

interstate air and car travel;

regional air travel;

and, finally, international air travel.

“I think full-on international travel is about twelve months away,” Dr Webber said.

“But I think air travel domestically will probably happen within two months, and trans-Tasman travel will probably be another month after that.”

The trans-Tasman bubble.

Trans-Tasman travel to New Zealand is likely to be our first overseas-travel option thanks to both countries achieving a low COVID-19 caseload.

New Zealand this week announced it had eliminated community transmission of the disease, following its strict five-week lockdown.

Because of that success, the governments of both island nations are currently discussing the possibility of exclusively opening their borders to each other for business and tourism travel. Basically creating a ‘trans-Tasman bubble’.