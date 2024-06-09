In 2003, the first major social network was launched.

Created by Tom Andersen and Chris DeWolfe, MySpace was the dominant networking site that allowed people to connect with each other online.

What made it stand out from other sites at the time (excluding the fact there were not many others at all) was that MySpace didn't just allow — but encouraged — musicians to promote themselves.

In short, MySpace introduced new music to the world and launched the careers of plenty of musicians and artists including Lady Gaga, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. Heck, it even influenced social media itself as a first of its kind.

It also launched the notoriety of Tom, who was quite literally the first friend you had when you joined the social networking site. His image attached to his profile was also added, without choice, to a user's page — making his face just about as ubiquitous as the MySpace logo itself 21 years later.

Despite being one of the most recognisable faces and the creator of one of the world's most iconic social media sites, Tom is not nearly as much in the public eye.

He left the digital platform in 2009, selling MySpace for AUD $870 million to News Corp in 2005. Of course, he didn't exactly get all of that money but he was part of the deal.