For the last two months, I have dated someone who isn't on social media.

No Facebook. No active Instagram account. No Snapchat or even a LinkedIn.

We met by accident and then a few days later, we met up on purpose. But in the time it took for him to ask me on a date, I scoured every corner of the internet to find out whatever information I could on him.

Apart from a Soundcloud profile from eight or nine years ago, I came up to naught. If I'm being honest, I was terrified to begin with. Never in my life have I met another young-ish person who isn't on the internet.

But now I'm two months in and I've realised that the pros far outweigh the cons.

Video via Mamamia.

I've written extensively about my addiction to social media. It's eased up in recent months, but I used to doom scroll until in the early AM until I fell into a restless and disappointing sleep.

I check Instagram religiously, I scroll on TikTok until I get the infamous advertisements that tell me it's time to go to bed and tweet like I don't own a diary.