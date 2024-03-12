Lily Allen hasn’t made music for 6 years. She claims her kids 'ruined' her career.

It's often said that having kids is "career suicide", yet few people will admit to the impact children have had on their jobs.

British popstar Lily Allen on the other hand, is opening up about motherhood, saying she's proof that women "can't have it all" when it comes to juggling a career and a family.

Watch: Lily Allen talks about her journey to becoming comfortable about her sexuality. Post continues below.



Video via Womanizer.

The singer, who was one of the biggest stars of the late 2000s, hasn't released an album since 2018, admitting that her kids are the reason for her hiatus.

"My children ruined my career. I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop-stardom, they totally ruined it," she told the Radio Times Podcast. "I get really annoyed when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t."