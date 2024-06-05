Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga won't be responding to your pregnancy rumours, thank you very much.

Content warning: This article includes descriptions of disordered eating that may be distressing to some readers/listeners.



Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift want nothing to do with the speculation surrounding their bodies, thank you very much.

It seems the minute a woman gains an infinitesimal kilogram, or, god forbid, is a little bloated one evening, the rumour mill kicks off into overdrive, with people questioning whether they're pregnant.

When you're a celebrity, the scrutiny is even worse.

For Swift, the question arose after footage of her joyfully performing at the Eras Tour in Lisbon, Portugal, started circulating on TikTok on Instagram. The trolls descended and soon TikTok doctors were making videos confirming that female bloating is indeed real and completely normal.

What makes the situation so much worse is that in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, the singer opened up about her struggle with disordered eating and body image because of comments from the public.

"It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day because... I tend to get triggered by something, whether it's a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big or like someone said that I looked pregnant or something," she said at the time. "And that will just trigger me to just, starve a little bit. Just stop eating."