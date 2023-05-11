A not so serious investigation into whether Tom Cruise and Shakira are dating.

There have been a lot of rumours that have stopped us in our tracks as of late.

First was the rogue pairing of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, swiftly followed by the mind-boggling relationship rumour about Matt Healy and Taylor Swift.

But none – absolutely none – are as bizarre as the reports claiming Shakira and Tom Cruise are going steady.

For one, it should just not be possible.

Secondly, it just feels... icky.

Perhaps that feeling has a little to do with the way we've seen Shakira – a global popstar whose work over the last two decades has placed her on the same level as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Whitney Houston – plainly show her heartbreak about her recent divorce from her partner of 11 years.

Or maybe it's because Tom Cruise, whilst one of the most famous actors of the 21st century and also the most famous Scientologist of the 21st century, is just a bit of a dweeb.

(Sorry not sorry.)

This week, the pair crossed paths at Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix. They were photographed walking side by side and were even filmed chatting before one of Shakira's sons interrupted them.