"It was pretty hot and heavy." Just 12 celebrity couples we completely forgot existed.

During the ’90s and early ’00s, it seemed as though all of Hollywood’s elite had dated one another. And that’s because yes, they basically did.
And although we remember plenty of them (think, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck) there are many that we have since forgotten about.
Until now.
So, to relive the glory days when our favourite celebrities got together (and stare at their questionable fashion choices), here are 12 celebrity couples that we completely forgot ever existed.
Laura Dern and Billy Bob Thornton
Although everyone remembers Billy Bob Thornton dating Angelina Jolie, before they got together he was with Academy Award winner, Laura Dern.