"It was pretty hot and heavy." Just 12 celebrity couples we completely forgot existed.

The couple met on the set of the Ellen sitcom in 1997, where Dern famously played DeGeneres' girlfriend in the "Coming Out" episode and Thornton guest-starred. The two went on to date for two years and even became engaged.

However, Thornton sadly moved onto Jolie and married her... while the pair were still together.

In a 2000 interview with Talk Magazine, Dern spoke about their breakup, citing it as a sudden death.

"I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I've never heard from him again. It's like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity," she shared.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck

Although both of these a-list celebrities were known to date other well-known actors, most people might've forgotten they dated each other. For three years.

The couple dated from 1997 to 2000 (just after Paltrow's long-term relationship and engagement to Brad Pitt ended) and starred in two movies together, Shakespeare in Love and Bounce.

Unfortunately, the relationship didn't last.

When looking back on their relationship, Paltrow explained that she and Affleck were just too different.

“I just think we have a very different sort of value system. Ben makes life tough for himself. He’s got a lot of complication, and you know, he really is a great guy. So I hope he sorts himself out," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Kate Bosworth and Orlando Bloom