In 2010, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were cast as love interests in the superhero film, The Green Lantern. At the time, Reynolds was married to actress Scarlett Johansson, while Lively was in a relationship with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

Ten years later, Lively and Reynolds have been married for eight years and live a relatively private life with their three daughters.

Watch the trailer for the movie that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively starred in together, The Green Lantern. Post continues below.



Video via YouTube

After filming The Green Lantern together, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became close friends. Reynolds had just finalised his divorce, and the two went on a double date. But... not with each other.

"We were buddies then," Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show. "I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl."

"That was the most awkward date because we were just like fireworks coming across," he continued.

"It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."