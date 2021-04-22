Having kids was the furthest thing from Eva Mendes' mind. Then "Ryan Gosling happened".

Not only do the couple wish for their children to remain out of the public eye, they also want them to have a normal upbringing inside the home. Meaning, they opted for no nannies and a strong parenting style.

When Mendes gave one of her few interviews after giving birth to her first child Esmeralda, she was asked whether her daughter was with the nanny.

“[She’s with] papa and the family,” she told the Today Show. “Thank god, I have my entire family 10 minutes away.”

During an interview with Kelly Clarkson in 2019, Mendes explained that despite her and Gosling having similar parenting styles, it could potentially be too much for some people.

“We’re very controlling,” she said. “I think what the term is — we’re always laughing at these terms — I think we would be ‘bulldozing parents’.

“We have to be on top of them every second. What else are we supposed to do? The stakes are really high so yeah, I’m a helicopter parent. And then I heard the bulldozing and I’m like, ‘Ooh, yeah, I’m probably a bulldozing parent too’," she told Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

She continued to share the importance of family and her own Cuban upbringing, and how she wants to raise her children the same way.

“Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It’s really cute. She’s definitely bilingual, and it’s really important for us to make sure that she’s not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture.

"My mum, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we’re always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way," she told People.

And speaking to E! News, Mendes further elaborated on the importance of family.