Why Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will never make a TV show together.

There were audible gasps in our office when we learned that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would present an award together at this year's Emmys.
Reviving a popular Saturday Night Live segment called Weekend Update, the duo appeared on stage behind a news desk. Immediately cracking up the audience and viewers at home by saying "We've reached the stage in life where we'll only present awards sitting down."
Presenting the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special, Fey and Poehler talked through the list of nominees in a light-hearted way, absolutely nailing the delivery.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler perform an #SNL skit to present the #Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special pic.twitter.com/yUdFUzTkkM— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024