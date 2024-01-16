Why Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will never make a TV show together.

"The concert so good it got us all pregnant" (Rihanna's Super Bowl performance) and "musicals that were based on movies that will probably be movies again (poking fun at Fey's latest film- Mean Girls) were a few amongst the many (many) witty takes.

I know I can't be the only one who religiously still watches all four of Tina Fey and Amy Pohler's Golden Globes monologues.

So it makes sense that every time they're together on screen, whether it be a premiere, an award show, a tour, or co-starring in a film, everyone asks the exact same question:

Why the heck haven't Tina Fey and Amy Poeler made a TV show together?

They tick all the right boxes to make a TV show.

They've both starred in killer shows that are constantly on people's binge-watch lists: Fey in 30 Rock and Poehler in Parks & Recreation.

They have 10 Emmy awards and four Golden Globes between them.

They have brilliant on-screen chemistry and have acted in over nine films and TV shows together like Baby Mama (AKA cinematic masterpiece).

Oh, and they've also been best friends for over 30 years.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler at the 2008 premier of Baby Mama. Source: Getty