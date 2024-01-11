The new Mean Girls movie is not what you were expecting.

Mean Girls is the movie that millennials, in particular, never wanted to be remade.

And yet here we are.

Twenty years after the original movie premiered, gifting us with quotes that still remain deeply embedded in our language and performances it was hard to imagine being repeated, the original film's creator and writer Tina Fey is back with a fresh addition to what has morphed into the Mean Girls universe.

The 2024 movie offering is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which was written by Fey, with music composed by her husband, Jeff Richmond; which was based on her 2003 movie; which was inspired by the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes.

With all these different Mean Girls offerings already out there in the wild, the question around the 2024 iteration was very much, 'Did this even need to be made?'

And now that I've finally seen it, my answer is a resounding yes.

With a few caveats.

The new Mean Girls movie, just like the Broadway show it is based on, follows the original movie's plot pretty much beat for beat.

Once again we are told the story of Cady Heron (played by Australian actress Angourie Rice), a girl who had been homeschooled in Kenya before being plunked down in an American high school with no knowledge of teenage customs or school hierarchy.

Sensing a fellow lost soul, Cady is soon befriended by school outcasts Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), who talk her through the various school cliques and explain the rules that keep everybody in their place.