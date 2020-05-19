Tiger Lily Hutchence was just 16 months old when her father, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, passed away in November 1997.

By then, the world had already come to know the little girl who was often seen perched on the hip of her mother, Paula Yates.

But in the years since the legendary Australian performer ended his own life, the only daughter of the late INXS singer has largely managed to avoid the spotlight.

Last year, the new documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence delve into the life and relationships of the late singer.

The four women in Michael Hutchence’s life. Post continues after podcast.

Richard Lowenstein, who created the documentary and directed a number of film clips for INXS, met with Hutchence’s reclusive daughter Tiger Lily at her London apartment to show the now 22-year-old the first cut of the documentary.

Speaking to Mamamia’s podcast No Filter, the director described Tiger Lily’s initial thoughts on the film.

“She has her very own personal way of dealing [with loss],” Lowenstein told Mamamia, on Tiger Lily losing both her mother and father at a young age.

“When she did look at the rough cut of the film, she got very emotionally involved in it largely because there was a whole side to Michael she’d never heard of,” he continued.

“I think she was incredibly thankful that in one easy-to-digest package, there was a whole lot of stuff about her dad that she felt now she could connect with, including his music.

“She did say after viewing the film, ‘I’d prefer not to do that again’, because it does bring up not just emotions about her dad, but that story brought a lot of changes into her life. Although it brought her into being, it came with a whole lot of repercussions.”