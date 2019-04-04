Content warning: This article deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

It’s been over 20 years since world lost Michael Hutchence, and for over 20 years, the questions surrounding his death have never ceased.

The body of the INXS rocker was found in a Sydney hotel room where he had reportedly taken his own life. But rumours and speculation surrounding other possible explanations were aplenty.

To this day, it remains one of Australia’s most talked about celebrity deaths. And when three years on from that 1997 night, his then-partner Paula Yates – who was the first to suggest his cause of death was not suicide – was found dead in her West London flat, it seemed the last connection to other possible explanations was gone.

A coroner found Hutchence was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he took his life, but there was never a public inquest into the INXS frontman’s death. After the findings, before her own death, his former partner and the mother of his daughter Tiger Lily, Paula Yates, had claimed he likely died accidentally while choking himself for sexual pleasure.

In an intimate multi-part interview – conducted with a tiny Tiger Lily in tow - Yates had also disclosed previous conversations she and Michael had about suicide, claiming he would never do such a thing.

"Michael thought suicide was the most awful thing in the whole world, the most cowardly act, the most… just a cop out for a man with a family to think about deliberately dying. He would have just thought that was awful," she said in the interview available to view on Youtube.