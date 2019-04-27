Michael Hutchence was coward-punched a few years before his death. He was never the same.

Content warning: This article deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

The new documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence explores the turbulent life of the INXS lead singer and founding member.

The new film sheds light on a vicious attack that happened five years before Hutchence died in 1997.

On November 22, 1997, the body of the then 37-year-old was found in a Double Bay hotel room where he had reportedly ended his own life.

To this day, it remains one of Australia’s most talked about celebrity deaths.

The new documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this week, explores the attack, which occurred in 1992, as being a catalyst for the INXS singer’s depression.

In the film, made by Australian filmmaker Richard Lowenstein, Helena Christensen, who dated the singer for four years in the early 1990s, describes the assault against the singer by a Copenhagen taxi driver.