8 things we wish we could say to our hairdresser... but don't.

Many of us have a love-hate relationship with going to the hairdresser.

On the one hand, we love it because we leave feeling all fresh and cute. But on the other, the whole process can take hours and leave us broke.

Want a laugh before you read on? Watch this video about hairdressers, translated.



Video via Mamamia

After we published an article earlier this week about all the things hairdressers wish we'd stop doing when coming in for a haircut, we had a flood of people telling us what they, as the customer, wish they could say at the salon.

But before we share, let us preface: we love you, hairdressers. Please don't hate us. We can't afford to find a new you.

Ok, here goes...

1. Please, please stop hair shaming us. We know it's bad.

Image: Giphy.