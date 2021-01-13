8 of the biggest hair trends that'll dominate 2021.

If you're anything like us, you've emerged out of the sewer that was 2020, entering the new year with scraggly split ends and box dyed colour. You're in need of a fresh look - something to shake off those residual bad vibes and embrace something different.

But what's the cool jam these days? Wispy bangs? Bold colours? Are lobs still trendy? How about the whole mullet thing? ARE THE KIDS STILL TRYING TO MAKE MULLETS HAPPEN?

Watch: Want some inspo? Check out some of our favourite short celebrity hairstyles. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

To bring you up to speed with all the hair trends set to dominate the year ahead, we went straight to the source and asked three experts on what we can expect.

1. Bold, blunt bobs.

"Strong blunt haircuts are coming back and will dominate 2021, in particular pixie cuts and short bobs will make a return," said Mark Thompson, Artistic and Events Manager at L'Oréal Professionnel.

"After the 2020 lockdowns saw many people try their own hand at hairdressing, they’ve realised it’s best to leave it to the professionals."

Hey, you live and you learn, right?

"People are flocking back to the hairdresser and they want a statement look. A blunt cut is bold and suits any face shape. It doesn’t matter if you have short, long, fine, thick or curly hair - there is a blunt cut to suit you."