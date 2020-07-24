This is the most flattering way to part your hair, according to your face shape.

Finding the ideal part for your hair is like finding the good selfie light in your apartment. Once you land on it, you'll likely stick to it.

And while there's no 'right' way to part your hair, there are tips to ensure you're flattering your face shape.

With help from Jaye Edwards, Founder and Director of Edwards And Co, here is exactly how he recommends parting (and styling) your hair, according to the lovely face nature gave you. We've taken the four main face shapes into account, but factors like hair texture and how often you style your 'do are also, of course, worth considering when deciding on your ideal part.

Watch: Five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Remember, these are only suggestions, and we're by no means saying you must abide by them. If you're more of a scrape-it-back-into-a-bun type (where parts need not apply), you do you.

Heart face shape.

Heart face shape. Image: Getty.

"To flatter the features of a heart-shaped face, such as a pointy chin, a wide forehead and sharp cheekbones, I always recommend a long, choppy fringe [as opposed to a specific part]. The idea is to balance the width of the face and to cover extra width on the forehead," Jaye tells Mamamia.