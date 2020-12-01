Sick of being prescribed a mum-cut? Here's 5 of the best haircuts for women in their 50s.

Fact: You can do whatever the hell you want with your hair, no matter what age you are. Also, fact: You're still just as badass (maybe even more so) in your 40s, 50s and 60s. More facts (we hope you're writing this down): There are some unavoidable shifts that pop up the further along we get - including changes to our hair.

We're talking hair that is thinner, more fragile, wiry, tricky and more prone to colour fading. If you've noticed any of these changes as you've entered your 50s, you're probably wondering about the best kind of haircut to get, yes?

But here's the thing. When you reach a certain age, hairdressers just start prescribing you a certain cut. You shimmy into the salon all excited and giddy about making a change, and then you end up walking out with something as boring as tuna in springwater. And it does nothing for your cute mug.

Sigh.

What if you don't want a 'mum-cut'? What if you want something different?

If you're approaching your 50s and seeking inspiration for what to do with your hair, we've got you covered.

We asked the Head of Education and Talent at Franck Provost, Virginie Gayssot, for her tips on some of the best haircuts for women in their 50s.

1. A fringe.

GASP! A fringe? We hear you shout.

Yes! We think you should totally do it. Bangs are the perfect way to bring dimension to style, especially when you're working with a shorter length or thinner hair. "Freshly cut bangs always make you look younger and help frame your features," said Gayssot. Told you they're cool.

And don't think that fringes aren't for curly-haired girls - cause they can pull it off too (just ask Sandra Oh).

