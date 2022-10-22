Subtle references and sneaky digs: All the Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's Midnights album.

Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, yesterday - and literally crashed Spotify in the process.

You see, Swifties - the singer's dedicated fans - needed to listen to the album immediately, and play their favourite game - find all the Easter eggs the singer placed throughout.

Ever since her earliest albums, Swift has been leaving clues about what her songs mean and who they’re about.

When CDs were still a thing, she would capitalise random letters in the lyric books to spell out secret messages. And as physical albums became less common, she got more inventive - taking to her music videos, Instagram, and various other avenues to hint at all the subtle references.

Here’s every clue we've spotted in Midnights so far.

1. 'Anti-Hero'.

The lead single from the album, 'Anti-Hero', is a boppy track that portrays quite a deeper message.

The lyrics take us through some of Swift's nightmares - some scary and some bizarre - that all play out in the song’s music video, which also came out yesterday.

There are some very clear Easter eggs in the video, with the singer's future children only being left ‘13 cents’ in her will. 13 is famously Swift's favourite number, and is always referenced throughout her music.

In the video, her fictional children claim there’s probably a 'secret encoded message' in the will, which is definitely the singer making fun of her fans for the way they try to read into everything. (Like we are now.)

It’s also showed her daughter-in-law, Kimber, wearing one of Swift's dresses to the funeral - a black number from the 2009 Fearless tour.