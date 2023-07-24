'It's back...and it's SO GOOD!' Everything we know about the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.

Everyone's favourite guess-who show is back!

Yep, you guessed it, The Masked Singer is back for its biggest season yet, so get ready to put your thinking caps on and guess who the celebs behind the masks are.

Ever since we got wind that the show would be gracing our screens once again, the rumour mill has been turning in anticipation - there have been whispers of who might be behind the masks this year and what to expect.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings. Story continues after post.



Video via Columbia Pictures.

In previous years we have seen the likes of Pia Miranda, Cody Simpson and Matt Preston, amongst many other celebs reveal themselves as the secret costume-clad performers.

Who will host The Masked Singer?

Legendary Aussie television host Osher Günsberg will come back for another whirlwind of a season, and as always he's sure to deliver plenty of laughs.