'Lazy makeup' and a sleep obsession: The 5 beauty rules Chrissie Swan swears by.

In Mamamia's My Beauty Rules series, we ask celebrities to share their non-negotiable do's and don'ts when it comes to beauty and wellbeing. This week, media icon Chrissie Swan gets honest about ageing, 'lazy girl' makeup, and her newfound sleep obsession.

Chrissie Swan has been one of the most recognisable faces in Australia's TV and radio scene for decades.

But despite being a household name, she's always felt so damn relatable.

We caught up with Chrissie at the launch of Priceline Pharmacy's "I'm Me" campaign, a celebration of ageing, to quiz her on her beauty rules - and can confirm, she radiates just as much in real life as she does on telly.

Off the back of Priceline's recent research, it was found that 44 per cent of women over 40 feel invisible.

When it comes to Chrissie's own experience with ageing and the changes she's noticed, the 49-year-old told us it's different for everyone.

"I actually don’t think too much about it! I truly believe age is just a number and I feel the same inside as I always have," she said.

"I suppose the one thing that’s changed as I’ve gotten older - I'm more secure in myself and my place in the world. I think that it’s easier to put myself first, ask myself the hard questions and do what pleases me sometimes."