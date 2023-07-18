Abbie Chatfield is on a 'burnout' holiday. Here's what she had to say about it.

Abbie Chatfield is taking a well-earned break from work and social media.

The Fboy Island host posted to her Instagram to share with her followers some realisations she's had about her life since she checked in to a medical and health centre in Thailand for the recent burnout she's experienced.

She elaborated on her state of mind on her It's A Lot podcast. "I've had a real moment at this retreat," Abbie said.

“I’ve realised that my priorities need to shift, as I’ve taken on so many jobs and I'm trying to figure out what I do and don't want to do. And I'm trying not to push myself to work way harder than I need to,” the 28-year-old said.

“I’ve been absolutely depleted and burnt out from the start of the year."

Since becoming the breakout star of the 2019 season of The Bachelor, Abbie has created a podcast, radio show, fashion brand and vibrator, she won I'm A Celebrity, co-hosted the Love Island after-show, joined the judging panel on The Masked Singer, and hosted Fboy Island.