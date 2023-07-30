Whip out your best frock, or maybe just buy some yummy snacks to enjoy on the couch, because it is Australian televisions night of nights.

Yep, Logies time!

The 2023 TV WEEK Logie Awards are taking place in Sydney (for the first time in 37 years!) and will be hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention's Sam Pang.

Here's everyone to know ahead of the ceremony.

Where to watch the Logies 2023.

Seven Network will broadcast the Logies.

Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown will host the red carpet live show, which will begin at 7pm AEST.

The ceremony will begin from 7.30pm AEST, with the Gold Logie expected to be announced around 10.30pm.

Mamamia will have comprehensive coverage before, during and after the show, of all the red carpet glam, big ceremony talking points and winners. Keep us nearby to stay across all the goss!

Who to watch at the Logies 2023.

Logies 2023 host Sam Pang. Image: Getty.