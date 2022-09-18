"A perfect score". All the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

Finally, Kitchen Week is upon us.

It's been a long, hard slog for the contestants on The Block Tree Change, and after this week, they're all hoping it will pay off in a massive win.

This week was especially difficult for Rachel, who believed other contestants were receiving favours for narrowly missing out on wins every week. The Blockhead felt as if she was so far from winning each week, and was still not receiving any help.

