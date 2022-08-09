To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

We're only a few episode in, but The Block is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving.

After the reality reno program kicked off on Sunday, it became clear this season would be unlike any other.

Video via Nine.

So far, The Block Tree Change has seen five teams set out on renovating five family homes in the countryside of Gisborne South in Victoria's Macedon Ranges. The contestants are battling it out to win a sweet $100,000 in prize money, on top of the profits their home makes on auction day.

Of course though, we haven't actually watched five couples in season 18, we've seen... six. But one couple suspiciously abandoned ship early.

Here's absolutely everything that's gone down so far during this season of The Block.

Elle Ferguson says producers "stretched the truth" on their shock exit from The Block.

In the second episode of The Block, we learned that Bondi-based influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull had unceremoniously quit the show. Scott Cam explained to the remaining contestants that the pair had up and left in the middle of the night.

Their departure conveniently followed right after they received harsh criticisms from the judges on their House Decider Challenge Room.

"They have left their show. They didn't say goodbye, they didn't say thanks for having us. They just left," Cam told the eight remaining Blockheads.

While reports at the time declared that the pair had left due to Joel's mother falling ill, Cam denied the rumours.

"They didn’t give us a reason why they were leaving. They never mentioned anything to us about visiting their sick mother," the TV host said.