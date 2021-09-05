"It feels cheap and nasty." All the photos from The Block's basement reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's official. The Block has even more drama than Married At First Sight.

This week, the reality show was rocked by a major cheating scandal.

It all kicked off at the start of the week when it was revealed that twins Josh and Luke had seen a photo of the show's production schedule, allowing them to plan their rooms ahead of the other contestants.

In an added blow, contestants Tanya and Vito later confessed they had also seen the schedule.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

The newcomers claimed they had received a photo of the schedule from an unknown tradie, who reportedly photographed the production schedule inside host Scott Cam's private office.

The drama all came to a head on Wednesday night when the five teams met for a heated Body Corporate meeting.

During the meeting, Mitch and Mark clashed with both Tanya and Vito and Josh and Luke, exchanging insults and expletives. (If you missed it, it was basically like a Married At First Sight dinner party... at a building site.)

Suspicions also arose among the contestants that Tanya had actually taken the photo of the schedule, rather than a tradie.

As for the actual... renovations, the five teams tackled their basements this week.

Due to a few days' worth of rain, some of the basements were leaking. But in the end, all the teams completed their rooms.

As judging began, both Tanya and Vito and Josh and Luke lost two points each due to the cheating scandal.

Here are all the photos from The Block's basement reveal: