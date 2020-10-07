The winner's edit and Sportsbet: All the signs that Frazer wins Elly's heart on The Bachelorette.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

Goodness.

It's been one night, but it seems we already have some clear evidence about who wins The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday night, sisters Elly and Becky Miles met the 20 contestants vying for their hearts.

And from the outset, there was one particular man who stood out amongst the rest.

On last night's red carpet, Frazer Neate got the classic 'wifey' entrance.

From the fairytale music to the slow-motion exit from the limo, many viewers pointed out the 27-year-old concreter from Queensland was given the winner's edit.

In case you missed it, Frazer is an award-winning football player who claims to be looking to meet a girl who is easygoing and who he can eventually call his best friend. (Sounds like Elly, tbh.)

The 27-year-old, who has competed in the Queensland Australian Football League, also appears to be friends with former Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelorette contestant, Timm Hanly.

Here's all the evidence that Frazer will win Elly's heart on The Bachelorette.

The winner's edit.

If you look back at past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, you'll notice almost every winner of the show gets a clear 'winner's edit' when we first meet them on the red carpet.

The fairytale music starts, the scene slows down as they exit from the limo and we get to see every moment of their grand entrance play out on our screens. It happened to Anna in Tim Robards' season, Snezana in Sam Wood's season and Laura in Matty J's season... The list goes on. And most recently, it happened to both Irena and Bella – the final two – on Locky Gilbert's season of The Bachelor. As for Frazer's entrance, the frontrunner had it all – the slow-motion exit from the limo, the long introduction, and the sparkly fairytale music.

"I'm quite nervous, I can't wait to meet the love of my life," Frazer said in a voiceover.