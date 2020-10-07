Absolutely everything that Becky Miles has said about her past relationships.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.



The Bachelorette has officially kicked off.

Yep, Elly and Becky Miles are here to make us forget about the time Locky Gilbert told TWO different women he loved them on national TV.

On Wednesday night, we'll finally got to meet the 20 lucky men vying for the sister's hearts.

But while we watched Elly date Matt Angew last season of The Bachelor, not much is known about Becky's past relationships.

In fact, she's kept things pretty private to the point where you won't even find a photo of an ex on her Instagram (trust us we tried).

What we do know is that she went on the show looking for someone special, having recently ended things with a guy she was seeing.

"I'm on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile, to have fun with, and be my best friend," she said.

"I'm so blessed to share this journey with my sister, and I am hopeful that we find our people together."

And it turns out they do.

In an interview with Mamamia, Elly and Becky confirmed they'd both ended the show in relationships, but weren't quite ready to use the L-word.

"No, I wouldn’t say I’m in love," said Becky.

"Elly and I both chose someone at the end of this. I’m in a really happy place and excited to see where it’s going to go. We’re in real life now and I just want time to spend with my person and see where life will take us now."

But until we find out exactly who this new guy is, here's everything we know about Becky's past relationships.

The guy she was with before The Bachelorette.

Rumours have been going around for a while now that Becky broke up with a guy to go on The Bachelorette.