A footy player, models and Mr Italy: The men vying for Elly and Becky's love on The Bachelorette.

On this year's season of The Bachelorette, we're getting two love stories for the price of one. Or at least, two stories of trying to find love and also Instagram endorsement deals.

On Monday, we got our first glimpse of the men who will be vying for Elly and Becky Miles' attention when the show begins later this year, and some very impressive Bachie fans have already tracked them down on social media.

Most of the men have their Instagram accounts set to private, which is usual practice ahead of the cast announcement.

But here's what we know about the group set to be suitably... confused, when they arrive at the Bach mansion to two women instead of one.

Joe Woodbury, 25, Newcastle.

Joe Woodbury is a rugby player - and, uh, footy players don't have the greatest Bach track record, but we'll give him a chance.

Like the Miles sisters, he's also from Newcastle, and they may already have a link to each other: Elly follows him on Instagram and according to the Daily Mail, has done so since before filming.