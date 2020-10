"Before you call The Bachelor's Cass desperate, remember you were just like her once too."

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

“Nick, from the moment I first saw you, there was this precious moment in time where everything stood still and we locked eyes through the crowd. I didn’t know who you were… there was a moment of realisation for me that love at first sight could be true.”

Watching on as these words came out of Cass’ mouth on last night’s episode of The Bachelor 2018 was mortifying.

I wanted to run, to cover my eyes and bury my head under the couch, but I couldn’t look away as she read out the love letter written in her diary.

I recognised the sound of the shake in her voice. I felt her hesitation, her anxiety, her insecurity so deeply.

You can watch the moment in all its glory below. Post continues after video.

Video via Ten

A wave of nostalgia came over me and my heart felt like it was shattering into a million rose petals.

Because if we’re honest with ourselves, we’ve all been there. We’ve all done something, in hindsight, we really, really wish we hadn’t with our feelings for someone else. Feelings that should’ve stayed locked behind a six-feet concrete wall. With a stranger’s facial recognition.

We all have a Cass story.

Mine involves IGA guy. For months, IGA guy and my 21-year-old self shared a flirtation over loaves of bread and halloumi cheese. “Back again,” he say with a cheeky smile, which I now realise was just good customer service.

Then, just before I went to Europe, I decided it was now or never. I had to tell him how I felt. After standing out the back of the supermarket for 20 minutes trying to gee myself up to go in there and lay one on him, I chickened out and instead wrote a lengthy Facebook message that might have included the terms ‘damn sexy’ and ‘I’ve wanted to kiss you since I first saw you’.