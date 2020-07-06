It looks like The Bachelor will finally return to our screens next month, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. It looks like Locky Gilbert's season of The Bachelor Australia will premiere next month.

FINALLY.

After months of anticipation, The Bachelor Australia 2020 is hitting our screens soon. Really soon.

When COVID-19 hit earlier this year, Channel 10 announced that this season would be postponed. And since then, we've been given no updates about the upcoming series. Until now...

Channel 10 has finally shared that cast and crew can now return to filming in Oxford Falls, Sydney. ﻿

"We were three-quarters of the way through the series when we went into lockdown, and basically all the cast returned home," Stephen Tate, the network's Head of Entertainment, told The Australian.

"So we would find ways for the show to continue in the same way that dating continues in the wider world... We call it 'Love in Lockdown.' They continued to date virtually, both as single dates and as group dates."

Now that filming has resumed, it's believed this year's suitor, Survivor's Locklan ‘Locky’ Gilbert, can see the contestants in person again.