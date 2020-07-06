The first batch of Bachelor in Paradise contestants have been announced, and more in Celeb in 5.

Now, Michael has shared the reason the pair decided to go their separate ways.

Speaking to Nova 100's Chrissie Sam & Browny this morning, Michael explained that him and KC struggled with their relationship during lockdown.

"To be honest it has a bit hard dating in isolation, we sort of were in each other’s company the whole time. I got straight off MAFS and sort of wanted to sort keep my head down, just work, that’s what I did. I couldn’t make it work," Michael said. ﻿

Browny then asked if Michael was back drinking, as that was an issue his on-screen wife, Stacey, bought up during MAFS.

"No I haven’t really been out, lockdown was there, it had nothing to do with that at all, it was just a clash of personalities and both wanting to go in a different direction in our lives. I wish it was that simple."

Michael went on to explain that their breakup has actually been quite amicable.

"﻿Let’s be honest, this is the best sort of breakup I’ve had. It’s very amicable, we are still good mates, she leaves tonight, we’ve spent a couple of nights together still."

Here's hoping they both find what they're looking for.

3. "I had zero interest." Brittany Hockley on her tough decision to join Bachelor in Paradise.

After months of anticipation, the first batch of Bachelor in Paradise contestants have finally been announced.

Ahead of the new season, which is premiering on July 15, contestant Brittany Hockley has shared that she initially turned down her role on the reality show.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, Brittany admitted that her experience on Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins' season of The Bachelor made her wary about appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.